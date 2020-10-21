Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. 258,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,805. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

