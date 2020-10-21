PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Down 9.5% This Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $113,900.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00231089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01290284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00143613 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

