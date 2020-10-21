Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim's Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim's Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

