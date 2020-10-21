Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 485654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 576,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,932,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,439,800. Insiders have acquired a total of 987,000 shares of company stock worth $170,220 over the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

