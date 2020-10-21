Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665,208 shares of company stock worth $174,643,324 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

