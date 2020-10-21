PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Capitalization of $418,396.96

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. PIXEL has a total market cap of $418,396.96 and $63,779.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,781.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.81 or 0.02032730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00613118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00009285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.