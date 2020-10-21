PRIZM (PZM) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.58 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $23.58 million and $612,589.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,077,025 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

