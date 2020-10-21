QEP Resources (QEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect QEP Resources to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect QEP Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

