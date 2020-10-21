Quantis Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Quantis Network has a market cap of $10,246.08 and $6.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01308274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00145020 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

