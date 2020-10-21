QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,924.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

