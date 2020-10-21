Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,261 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Qurate Retail worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 137,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.