RealTract Trading Down 79.7% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One RealTract token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 79.7% lower against the US dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $93,536.61 and approximately $88.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

