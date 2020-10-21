Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2020 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

10/15/2020 – Casella Waste Systems is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

9/30/2020 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2020 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

9/23/2020 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2020 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 1,780,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,377. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

