Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

10/7/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

10/6/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

10/2/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/27/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $426.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

