Remme Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $174,927.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.58 or 0.04379555 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00273715 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

