RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

