Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Rent-A-Center has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.45-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.45-2.85 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.