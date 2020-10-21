Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 21st (AF, BN, CON, DG, DUE, EZJ, FME, FRE, JEN, NFLX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 21st:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.00 ($4.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (FRA:CON) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $585.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $525.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) was given a €11.80 ($13.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

