Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ: LMRK):

10/21/2020 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

10/21/2020 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

10/7/2020 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

9/9/2020 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.16. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.