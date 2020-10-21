Resolute Forest Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,523 call options on the company. This is an increase of 591% compared to the average volume of 365 call options.

Shares of RFP opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.16. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 160,939 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

