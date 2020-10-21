Reviewing 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Carbonite (NYSE:CARB)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -38.19% -63.36% -18.82% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 3.90 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -12.95 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Carbonite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 8 0 2.50 Carbonite 0 5 0 0 2.00

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. Carbonite has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Carbonite.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

