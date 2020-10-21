Reviewing American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Business Bank and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 24.13% N/A N/A SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $88.80 million 2.12 $22.08 million N/A N/A SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Risk & Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Business Bank beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

