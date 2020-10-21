Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ:BBD)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Bradesco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 2 3 0 2.60

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.74%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 12.32% 7.69% 0.64% Banco Bradesco 15.81% 15.61% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.20 $5.61 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.05 $5.72 billion $0.71 5.41

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

