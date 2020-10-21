Reviewing Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) & Millennium Prime (NASDAQ:MLMN)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Funko and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko currently has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Funko and Millennium Prime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $795.12 million 0.38 $11.73 million $0.66 9.29 Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Funko beats Millennium Prime on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games. It offers its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, 5 Star, SuperCute, and Pint Size Heroes brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Millennium Prime Company Profile

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

