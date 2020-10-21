Reviewing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Mastech Digital (NASDAQ:MHH)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ICF International alerts:

16.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.27% 11.02% 5.04% Mastech Digital 4.58% 21.70% 11.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICF International and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.48 billion 0.90 $68.94 million $4.15 16.98 Mastech Digital $193.57 million 1.19 $11.15 million $0.99 20.37

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. ICF International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ICF International and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International currently has a consensus price target of $91.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats ICF International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.