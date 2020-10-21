Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.