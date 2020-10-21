Robert Half International (RHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Robert Half International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Robert Half International has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.49-0.68 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RHI stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

