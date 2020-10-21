ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $7.48 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $714,127.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.58 or 0.04379555 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00273715 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,352,748 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.