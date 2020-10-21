Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Down 15.4%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 825,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 126,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.

About Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

