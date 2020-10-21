Ryerson (RYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.89. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYI. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

