Safe Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Safe has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $40,767.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000037 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

