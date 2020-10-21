salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,693 shares of company stock valued at $169,438,731. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.44. 136,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,342. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.