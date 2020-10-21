Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 guidance at $0.70 to $1.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,063. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

