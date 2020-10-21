Selecta Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the average daily volume of 341 call options.

SELB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 391,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,887,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,341,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,337.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 218,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,291,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,759. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

