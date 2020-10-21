Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 142000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Serengeti Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serengeti Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.