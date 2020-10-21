Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Service Co. International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.78-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.78-2.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.