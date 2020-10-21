ServiceSource International (SREV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect ServiceSource International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SREV stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 167,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $260,891.28. Also, EVP Michael Damien Naughton sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $26,419.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,335 shares in the company, valued at $465,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,384,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,294. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

