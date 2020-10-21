Short Interest in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expands By 21.5%

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

CPTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CPTA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.