Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Decreases By 15.9%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 652,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.43 and a beta of 1.43. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.