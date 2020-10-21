Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declines By 15.9%

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 343,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CMCO opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 94,402 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 386,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

