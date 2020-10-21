Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 14.4%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.05. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.