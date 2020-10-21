Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sigma Labs to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sigma Labs stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

