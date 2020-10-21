Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SLGN stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

