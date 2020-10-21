Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $165.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of PG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,433. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

