Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $105.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,498. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 225.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Logitech International by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

