SolarCoin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00423303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 222% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,098,856 coins and its circulating supply is 61,150,948 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

