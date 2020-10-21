SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,162,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

