Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,546.18

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $12,546.18 and approximately $7,828.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

