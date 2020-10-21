SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPSC stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,867,028.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,313.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

