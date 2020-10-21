SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

